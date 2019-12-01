Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar call for timely execution of capital punishment for rape convicts

Expressing annoyance over delay in capital punishment to the convicts in the rape cases, actor Farhan Akhtar has fired up his anger by referring to the 2012's gut-wrenching Nirbhaya gangrape case.

Farhan Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor

Farhan Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After news of the rape and killing of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district made the headlines, many B-towners, have expressed their anguish and distress over the heinous crime.

Expressing annoyance over delay in capital punishment to the convicts in the rape cases, actor Farhan Akhtar has fired up his anger by referring to the 2012's gut-wrenching Nirbhaya gangrape case in which four men are yet to be executed even after getting a death sentence.

Calling the situation "pathetic", the 45-year-old actor criticised the "slow" justice delivery system and wrote on Twitter, "the 4 convicted rapists/killers of Jyoti Singh were given capital punishment. It has now been 7 years. They are still alive."

"That's how grindingly slow the wheels of justice on a (fast-tracked!!) case that shook this country to its core have turned. It's pathetic. @chintskap," he said while responding to actor Rishi Kapoor's tweet, wherein, the veteran actor demanded "capital punishment for rapists" of the veterinary doctor.

Rishi shared a post, a part of which read, "there can only be one punishment for such act -" Death penalty" this is the voice of whole India, this is what everyone wants.! The nation is crying, we lost our one more child... Wake up people, although Lifestyle is improving but humanity is dying slowly. It's high time now..!!"

On a plea filed by Nirbhaya's parents, a Delhi court on Friday issued notices to the convicts asking to apprise it of their status related to mercy and curative petitions.

According to the status report filed before the court by Tihar jail authorities, one convict has filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind, other convicts have not filed a review petition.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons and thrown out on the road along with her male friend in the national capital. She succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six perpetrators, one committed suicide by hanging himself in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

Other than Farhan and Rishi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Richa Chaddha, Madhur Bhandarkar, Dia Mirza and a few others too vented out anger on social media over the rape and killing of a veterinary doctor in Telangana. The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Ranga Reddy district.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: 'They raped her in lorry cabin even after she died'

Four people, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu have been arrested in the case and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court yesterday.

Comments

