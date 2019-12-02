Bhumi Pednekar to star in scary-thriller Durgavati

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar will star in an upcoming ‘scary-thriller’ titled Durgavati, to be presented by Akshay Kumar. Directed by G. Ashok, the film will go on floors by January. The film is said to be a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty.

“I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film Durgavati. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you Akshay Kumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one,” Bhumi tweeted.



G. Ashok has directed films like Aakasa Ramanna, Pilla Zamindar and Chitrangada. In 2018, he directed Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty as an IAS officer trapped inside a haunted house, where she gets possessed by a spirit. The film also starred Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Durgavati will be presented by Cape Of Good Films and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.