Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar to star in scary-thriller Durgavati

Durgavati will be presented by Cape Of Good Films and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar will star in an upcoming ‘scary-thriller’ titled Durgavati, to be presented by Akshay Kumar. Directed by G. Ashok, the film will go on floors by January. The film is said to be a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty.  

“I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film Durgavati. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you Akshay Kumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one,” Bhumi tweeted. 

G. Ashok has directed films like Aakasa Ramanna, Pilla Zamindar and Chitrangada. In 2018, he directed Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty as an IAS officer trapped inside a haunted house, where she gets possessed by a spirit. The film also starred Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Durgavati will be presented by Cape Of Good Films and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Bhumi Pednekar T-Series Durgavati
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp