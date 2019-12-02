Netizens call out 'Kabir Singh' maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over Hyderabad rape case comment

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and Sona Mohapatra has slammed "Kabir Singh" director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his take on the 27-year-old woman veterinarian gang-rape and murder case.

Sharing his views on the brutal incident, Vanga had tweeted:

FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.I request @warangalpolice to come into action.#RIPPriyankaReddy — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 30, 2019

This did not go down well with Twitterati including celebrities like "Udaan" director Motwane and singer Sona Mohapatra.

Reacting to Vanga's tweet, Motwane wrote:

Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her? https://t.co/dgOIHyTWlU — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) December 1, 2019

Sona called out Vanga, saying that he should stop making films which glorify sexist behaviour.

Would also help if you did your job better.Stop making films where you glorify sexist behaviour, misogyny & violence against women. Films like #KabirSingh aka #ArjunReddy where you ride on male toxicity for commercial gain. Maybe use your ‘virtue signalling’ in your work? https://t.co/WIkF0mQlRG — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 1, 2019

Last week, the 27-year-old veterinary doctor was gangraped and burnt to death allegedly by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.