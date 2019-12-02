Taapsee Pannu to play a dual role in Bhansali Production’s Sia Jia

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu will essay a double role in Bhansali Productions’ Sia Jia. The film, co-produced by Shabinaa Khan, will go on floors next year.

A source says, “Taapsee has got the film and is looking forward to it. She will play a double role in the film. Something that she hasn’t done before.”

Outside of his directorial ventures, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has produced films like My Friend Pinto, Rowdy Rathode, Mary Kom, Gabbar Is Back, and Malaal. The filmmaker is presently working on Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. He is also set to direct a biopic on medieval musician Baiju Bawra.

Taapsee Pannu had four releases in 2019: Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. Her upcoming films are Thappad and Rashmi Rocket.