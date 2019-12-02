Thank you for finding me: Priyanka wishes Nick on first anniversary

By PTI

LOA ANGELES: Priyanka Chorpa and singer Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows on this day a year ago, and the Bollywood star celebrated their first anniversary by penning a special message for the American singer and crediting him for bringing joy, passion and excitement in her life.

Last year, Priyanka and Nick had a Catholic wedding on December 1, and tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2 in India. Ahead of their anniversary, they celebrated an extravagant buffet with thier family on Thanksgiving.

She took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from their wedding.

Nick, also took posted on his social media to celebrate their one-year anniversary.