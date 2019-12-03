Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan to shoot in Europe for Chehre

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is scheduled to release on April 2020.

03rd December 2019

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan will travel to Europe next week to shoot the last schedule of Chehre. A mystery thriller, Chehre unites Big B with Emraan Hashmi for the first time. Emraan is shooting for the film in Delhi till December 7, after which the team will take off for Europe, amidst chilling temperature and abundance of snow.

Producer Anand Pandit confirms, “We will be shooting an action sequence at a Slovakian national park and in south Poland beginning December 10. Amit ji will be leading a chase sequence. The schedule is spread over eight days with Amit ji also engaging in mild hand-to-hand combats. We have roped in two in two action directors from Europe to design the sequence. We will be filming in unexplored, scenic locations, for which we have taken special permission. ”

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is scheduled to release on April 2020.

