Of short and powerful movies that move us

The event which took place on Saturday in the city was to discuss how films have evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring directors to feature along mainstream.

What makes films powerful? A powerful story needs a degree of skill and commitment from everyone involved to capture the audience attention. That was the verdict at the end of the panel discussion on short films which was moderated by celebrity movie critic Anupama Chopra and included Bollywood stars such as actor Anil Kapoor, Adah Sharm, Tinnu Anand, director Farah Khan and script-writer Seema Desai. The event which took place on Saturday in the city was to discuss how films have evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring directors to feature along mainstream.

The discussion was part of the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films event and was centered on ‘If dubs, remakes and the web series boom bring regional and Hindi cinema close’ where the panelists especially actors and directors shared their perspective on the topic and how good content is appreciated across geographies.

The platform has recently celebrated 1 million subscribers on its YouTube channel and is considered a go-to destination for powerful short films and for storytellers to share a compelling story within just 15-20 minutes. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “As the short film genre grows, we will continue to bring these powerful stories and their creators to the forefront through this platform.”

