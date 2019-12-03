Salman Khan launches Dabangg 3 anthem 'Munna Badnaam'

By Express News Service

With Chulbul Pandey’s unique moves, a dance-off with Prabhudheva and Badshah’s rap, Munna Badnaam from Dabangg 3 is finally out. The music video finds Salman Khan adding his own charm to the song, complemented by Warina Hussain’s dancing. The cherry on top is seeing Prabhudheva and Salman Khan shaking a leg together.

The song was launched in a grand event in Mumbai by Salman, Prabhudheva and the cast of Dabangg 3 and was attended by both the media and fans. The event was also streamed live on Facebook from Chulbul Pandey’s page and many other pages reaching out to almost 100 million viewers.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20 this year.