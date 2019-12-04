Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika heads to Japan

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s historical period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will be released in Japan on January 3, 2020 by Zee Studios International.

Directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film narrates the life story of Rani Laxmibai.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment said that Zee Studio’s proud to be presenting the epic tale to the global audience.

“Taking the film to unconventional territories, we intend to showcase the rich culture of India, along with the story of a true hero who gave her life for her country,” he added.

Manikarnika will be Zee Studio International’s second outing in Japan after Akshay Kumar’s Kesari this year. Manikarnika also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa, and Ankita Lokhande.