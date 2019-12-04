Priyanka is the most chilled out persons to work with: Rajkummar Rao 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are working together for the first time in the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's book 'The White Tiger', set at Netflix.

Rajkumar Rao and Priyanka Chopra are teaming up for 'The White Tiger'

Rajkumar Rao and Priyanka Chopra are teaming up for 'The White Tiger' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao has developed a great equation with his 'The White Tiger' co-star Priyanka Chopra, who he says is one of the most chilled out persons to work with.

Priyanka and Rajkummar are working together for the first time in the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's book, set at Netflix.

The film, which will mark the acting debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame.

Earlier Rajkummar Rao had taken to Instagram to post some photos with his co-stars and makers of  'The White Tiger'.

"Right now we are shooting in Delhi. The entire team is fantastic and our director Ramin is phenomenal. Adarsh and Priyanka are wonderful co-actors. Priyanka is a dear friend now, she is very chilled out. Her tag of 'desi girl' is perfect for her. She's a full on desi girl," Rajkummar told reporters here at the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style awards.

Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

