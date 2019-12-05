Farhan Akhtar to produce biopic on mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh

By Express News Service

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment will produce a biopic on Indian mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh. Born in Bihar, Vashistha was a renowned academic who challenged Einstein’s theory of relativity.

He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the early 1970s and admitted to a psychiatric hospital until 1985. He passed away aged 73 in November this year.

The biopic will be directed by Neeraj Pathak, who has helmed films like Bhaiaji Superhit, Right Yaaa Wrong and Gumnaam: The Mystery.

The shooting of the film will begin this month and will be shot in locations such as Vashistha’s ancestral home in Basantpur, Bihar and the National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) in California. Neeraj is looking to cast Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan for the role.