Krystle D’Souza makes Bollywood debut in 'Chehre'

By Express News Service

Television star Krystle D’Souza is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. She has replaced former female lead Kriti Kharbanda, who left the project last month.

“I am absolutely excited and honoured to be chosen for Chehre to make my Bollywood debut,” Krystle said. “I would like to profusely thank producer Anand Pandit and Director Rummy Jafry for giving me this opportunity to work with such renowned legends. It has been a dream come true and I hope audiences appreciate my very first film venture.”

Chehre is a mystery-thriller set to release on April 24, 2020. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Krystle and Emraan are presently shooting for the film in Delhi till December 7, after which they will be joined by Amitabh Bachchan for the Europe schedule. The makers are planning to shoot an action sequence at a Slovakian national park and in South Poland beginning December 10.