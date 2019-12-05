Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta opposes police's clean chit to Nana Patekar

A 'B-Summary' report is filed before a court when the police do not find any evidence to file a charge sheet.

 Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta(R) and Nana Patekar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta on Thursday filed a petition before a court here, opposing the `B Summary' report filed by the police in connection with her complaint of molestation against actor Nana Patekar.

Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute filed her `protest petition' before a metropolitan magistrate's court in Andheri.

The petition demanded that the court initiate contempt proceeding against the investigating officer for filing a `false' report, and a case should be registered against him by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

It also demanded narco-analysis of all the accused and the investigating officer.

Dutta further urged the court to hand over the investigation to the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.

The police informed the court in July that they found no evidence to prosecute Patekar.

Dutta filed a complaint against the veteran actor in October 2018, accusing him of harassing her and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the film's producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

