Would feel odd romancing a 22-year-old if I was 50: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha talked about how older male stars consistently feature opposite much younger female actors.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:45 PM

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for "Dabangg 3", says she would feel odd romancing a 22-year-old if she was 50, unlike her co-star Salman Khan, who will be seen romancing 21-year-old Saiee Manjrekar in the upcoming film.

Sonakshi was talking to quint.com, where she talked about how older male stars consistantly feature opposite much younger female actors.

Asked about how the age gap between male and female stars is just becoming bigger and bigger, Sonakshi said: "Oh wow! If you put it that way, but would you want to see Madhuri Dixit romancing Ishaan Khatter?"

The actress said Madhuri romancing Ishaan would be "a bit odd".

Why is it not odd when Salman Khan is romancing a 21-year-old? Why is it odd when Madhuri Dixit is romancing an Ishaan Khatter?

"I don't know, actually. I have not thought of it that way," Sonakshi said.

Sonakshi said one should ask Salman as to why he keeps romancing younger girls.

"You should ask him only know? What is he eating or what is he doing to keep looking so young and keep romancing the younger girls with every film," she said.

Has she ever thought about this? "No, actually I haven't because, for me, it's a job, right? And hats off to him for having sustained a career for so long in the industry, and you know, still working with as much gusto as he did, initially. And I think it's great to have achieved something like that. So if you have a problem with it, you should go and ask him," she said.

When asked that people are not accepting women doing the same thing, Sonakshi said: "Honestly, if I was, I was at an age of 50, I would feel odd romancing a guy who's 22-years-old."

