Ayushmann Khurrana finds perfection passe, boring

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently the audience's favourite imperfect hero on screen. He considers imperfect characters to be the most real and believes that the audience connects to such people instantly due to relatability.

"Our imperfections make us real and everyone connects to people and stories that are absolutely real, that they can easily relate to and are believable. People should be able to see the problems, the joys, the pain, the victories, the ambitions, the imperfections and say 'yes we are like this, we feel the same thing and we have lived the same life'. And this is what drives me to choose my films," Ayushmann said.

His imperfect characters in films like "Vicky Donor", "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilli Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Bala" and "AndhaDhun" were loved by many.

"I'm on a constant lookout for imperfection because invariably they give us the best stories to tell. An imperfect man can do something incredibly heroic and that's what the audience will love."

"Triumphing over one's situation, one's own self are the stories that people love to see. If you look at all my films, I have played an imperfect hero, a flawed human being who goes through his own struggles to do something out of the ordinary. These are the characters that appeal to me because such characters are genuine and fortunately the audience has also loved these on screen," he said.

Ayushmann reveals that he finds perfection boring.

"There is an inherent charm about imperfection which is infectious. They are highly interesting, they have a distinct personality, they have a gripping journey and it's very appealing," he said.

"Perfection is quite passe today because we have all realised that we are imperfect and we celebrate that quite vocally. We no longer aspire to become perfect, we aspire to be better. We recognise that the struggle is real and we celebrate who and what we actually are. We aren't afraid to look into our own eyes and accept ourselves in our truest form. That's what I want to champion on screen through my work," he added.

