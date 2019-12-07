Katrina, Anushka mourn death of make-up 'maestro' Subbu

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma took to social media to mourn the death of Bollywood's renowned make-up artist Subhash Vagal, who was popularly called Subbu.

Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram where she referred to Subbu as 'maestro'. Katrina took to Instragram and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Subbu, who she described as an incredible talent.

Anushka posted a string of photographs along with Subbu.