MS Dhoni to produce TV show about decorated military officers

Iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, is set to produce a TV show on the inspiring stories of decorated military officers.

The anthology series will be produced by the cricketer in collaboration with Studionext. It will tell the stories of Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees.

Currently, the show is in the scripting stage and will soon go on floors, according to reports. The shows is expected to be released in 2020.

Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical from cricket. He left to serve in the army after India lost in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He will return to the Indian cricket team in January.