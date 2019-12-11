Home Entertainment Hindi

Wishes pour in for veteran actor Dilip Kumar on his 97th birthday

An overwhelmed Dilip Kumar expressed gratitude by sharing a post on his official Twitter handle, thanking everyone for the affection and prayers.

Published: 11th December 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 03:54 PM

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar stepped into his 97th year on Wednesday and received plenty of warm wishes on social media on the occasion.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan dug out an old picture of the veteran actor from one of his many films and shared a post on Twitter to wish the man who brought realism to acting, right from his first film.

"Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai,", he tweeted.

Newbie Ishan Khattar, also documented his love for the first recipient of the Filmfare Best Actor Award (1954), by posting a solo picture of the legendary actor on his Instagram story with a caption that read " Happy Birthday Yusuf saab." Followed by a heart emoticon.

Raving about his performance that defined the nineties romance, Divya Dutta shared a tweet expressing her admiration for the legendary actor on his special day.

On behalf of the 'Queen' of Bollywood, Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana, tweeted a lengthy post.

An overwhelmed Dilip Kumar expressed gratitude by sharing a post on his official Twitter handle, thanking everyone for the affection and prayers which, he said, were more important than celebrations.

One of the greatest actors of the Hindi cinema whose legacy is still unmatched, Dilip Kumar has won nine Filmfare awards with his enthralling performance that is looked up by many newcomers in the fraternity. 

