Arjun Kapoor starts food startup with aim to improve gender parity

The startup, foodcloud.in, is looking to reach out to outstanding stay-at-home women cooks and empower them as entrepreneurs through the platform.

Published: 12th December 2019 03:42 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor has become an entrepreneur, investing in an emerging food delivery startup and said the focus is to bring a positive social change towards gender parity in society.

"Our startup is aiming to bring about a positive social change towards gender parity in our society.

It is a venture that is extremely close to my heart and I have been doing my best to raise awareness about this platform for the past couple of months," Arjun said in a statement.

"I do feel this unique and impactful platform will serve a massive social purpose and contribute towards empowering homemakers and stay at home women to either maximize their own income or even contribute towards their overall family income," he added.

According to the "Panipat" actor, this can be an important stepping stone towards finding self-reliance and self-empowerment.

As per the release, since the announcement, over 4,000 women from Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have signed up on the platform and have started their own small businesses.

"I'm delighted with the response that I have got so far and the team is constantly on the lookout to find the best stay at home chefs from various cities and bring them on the platform.

We are looking to find the best culinary heroes from every locality of India," he added.

The venture runs on the premise of home cooks delivering food to customers from their kitchens.

The company plans to expand to six other Indian cities.

