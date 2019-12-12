Home Entertainment Hindi

Lata Mangeshkar second most searched personality on Google in 2019, Abhinandan Varthaman tops list

Superseded by much-celebrated Indian Air Force official Abhinandan Varthaman, the veteran singer was the most searched about personality on Google India this year.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lata Mangeshkar has become the second most searched personality on Google India in the year 2019. 

Superseded by much-celebrated Indian Air Force official Abhinandan Varthaman, the veteran singer was the most searched about personality on Google India this year.

The singing legend was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following chest infection and breathing issues and was later diagnosed as pneumonia.

She was discharged in full health and spirits on December 8. The 90-year-old actor took to Twitter soon after being discharged from the hospital and also expressed her gratitude towards the nursing staff of the hospital and millions of her fans.

Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

