Singer Honey Singh's track 'Gabru' to be recreated for Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan 

By Express News Service

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s popular Punjabi track Gabru will be retooled for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The makers have bought the rights to make a new version of the hit 2011 track, to be created by Tanishk Bagchi. “Gabru has a very desi feel to it and is loved by everyone. We will retain the feel of the track and add something very special for music lovers.

I’m really excited to be working on this track,” Bagchi said. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy entertainer on homosexuality. The film pairs Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Jitendra Kumar.

The supporting cast includes Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta, Manvi Gagroo and Sunita Rajwar. Bagchi is known for his catchy remixes of popular songs. He recently worked on the songs Dheeme Dheeme and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare for Pati Patni Aur Woh.