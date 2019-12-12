Taboo that married heroines can't work has gone out the window: Poonam Dhillon

Home Entertainment Hindi

Dhillon, 57, said things were completely different when she made her debut in the industry with 1978 movie 'Trishul', directed by Yash Chopra.

MUMBAI: Actor Poonam Dhillon on Thursday said she is glad that the taboo that married heroines can't work no longer exists in Bollywood.

Dhillon, 57, said things were completely different when she made her debut in the industry with 1978 movie "Trishul", directed by Yash Chopra.

"I started my career at 16 and by 26, the moment I got married, I thought of quitting films (but) I did continue. Today heroines come in the industry at the age of 26 and they work till 40 plus.

"That taboo that a married lady, a married heroine can't work, fortunately, has gone out of the window.

They keep themselves fit, they look gorgeous," Dhillon told reporters at the trailer launch of "Jai Mummy Di".

The actor said she had turned down a lot of projects, before producer Luv Ranjan and director Navjot Gulati approached her.

"I've been saying 'no' to a lot of films because I couldn't get myself to do the role of a mother standing on the side and mouthing lines.

I was happy to receive such a juicy mother character. I'd be happy to play a woman of substance of any age, any position.

"I would like good roles. I must thank Luv and Navjot for thinking me for this role. It's good fun to do a character with so many dimensions," she added.

"Jai Mummy Di" also features Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall and Supriya Pathak.

