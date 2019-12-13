Home Entertainment Hindi

Eye-opening year for Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann considers himself lucky to have collaborated with visionary directors who had something incredibly clutter-breaking stories to tell.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The year 2019 has been special for actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered back to back hits like "Article 15","Dream Girl" and "Bala". He says it has been an eye opening year for him.

"It has been an eye-opening year for me. This year has bolstered my belief that I should only back content that is extremely fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental because audience expects that from me. It has been humbling to get the kind of love and adulation from audience as well as from critics," Ayushmann said.

Success has taught him several good lessons as Ayushmann says he will strive to give audiences the best films to see on screen.

"I strive to find films which I feel will entertain as well as be appreciated while delivering a message through its story. For me, this has been my biggest year and I have many learnings from how things have panned out for me. These are invaluable findings for me as an actor and I will apply these in my content choices going forward," he said.

Ayushmann considers himself lucky to have collaborated with visionary directors who had something incredibly clutter-breaking stories to tell.

"I have been fortunate to have got films that have given me the opportunity to creatively express myself completely and my success is because of the film-makers who have believed in me. I do feel the responsibility of delivering good cinema to audiences and it's a good pressure to have because it will keep my hunger to find the best content going," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Article 15 Dream Girl Bala
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp