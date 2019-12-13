WATCH | Netflix show 'Ghost Stories' trailer gets all spooky elements right

Home Entertainment Hindi

The trailer begins with the storyline of Karan Johar, which revolves around a newly-wed couple, played by Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwari.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:04 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The ace filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated Netflix show 'Ghost Stories' on Friday.

Clocking in at two-minute and eighteen-second, the video present four different stories in horror genre from the directors of the dream team 'Lust Stories'- Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee.

Karan shared the trailer on Twitter with a caption that read, "Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflixindia @ronniescrewvala @ashidua_fue @rsvpmovies."

The trailer begins with the storyline of Karan, which revolves around a newly-wed couple, played by Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwari. The horror part is brought into the scene when the couple is getting intimate and the door creaks open and the boy greets his unvisible grandmother leaving Mrunal in shock.

The next clip shows Janhvi Kapoor playing a nurse, having a conversation with a bed-ridden woman who really seems to have some stories to tell about. This is Zoya Akhtar's horror-story for the audience.

The next snippet revolves around Anurag Kashyap's story, which shows a young boy who is doubtful whether he will receive the same love from his aunty, played by Sobhita, who is now pregnant with her own baby.

The trailer all together has lots of creepy things, weird looking dolls, and visibly worried characters who are keen to reveal the mystery untold.

Earlier announcing this project together, the directors in a short teaser video had said, "we ventured into a space that none of us had been in before.. it is about things that are not really human... more of monsters, supernaturals."

'Ghost Stories' will be streamed when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020. 

