'Bohemian Rhapsody' to premiere on Star Movies

Rami Malek-starrer Bohemian Rhapsody will premiere on Star Movies on December 15 at 9:00 pm. Directed by Bryan Singer, the film is a biopic on British rockstar and Queen vocalist Freddy Mercury. Born with Indian roots into a Zoroastrian family and studying out of Panchgani, Freddie’s love for music and his unique style made him a legend.Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the most popular tracks by Queen, which released 40 years ago. Even today, Freddie’s music has been heard and appreciated by the youth, as the love for his music has crossed generations and borders.

The movie has won multiple awards. Sonam Kapoor has expressed her joy over the film’s victory on winning the Best motion pictures at Golden Globe Awards.Sonam Kapoor tweeted on the film’s Golden Globe win saying, “I have always been a huge Queen fan and I fell in love with the band even more after watching the incredible Bohemian Rhapsody. Congratulations to the entire team on their Golden Globe win.” #goldenglobes

Tara Sutaria, in a recent interview, revealed that the movie that changed her life was Bohemian Rhapsody. She was shaken by the performance of Rami Malek and the real life story of Freddie Mercury and his love for music.Ranveer Singh who recently paid tribute to Freddie Mercury in Switzerland said, “I had an extra bit of fascination for Freddie Mercury” He adds to that it was a very special feeling to visit Montreux studio in Switzerland and be so close to his memorabilia, noting, “He was a true artiste who inspires me greatly”.

Anupam Kher also tweeted when the movie got nominated for the Oscars, writing, “#BohemianRhapsody is MAGICAL and haunting. I have not seen other films but I certainly feel Its Rami Malek’s (#FreddieMercury) will certainly be the performer of the year. He is outstanding. Bravo Bombay Boy”.

