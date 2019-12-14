Nandita Swetha dubs for Sonakshi in Dabangg 3 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada

By Express News Service

The Bollywood film, Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sudeep will hit theatres on December 20. The Prabhu Deva-directed movie will also be released in the four South Indian languages. And giving voice to Sonakshi Sinha in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions is Nandita Swetha. This is the first time the South Indian actor, who has worked in 29 films, has dubbed for another actor.

“I have dubbed for my films, but giving voice to another heroine is a whole new experience. I would like to thank Prabhudeva sir, who gave me this opportunity,” Swetha said. The actor, who is excited to be one of the early birds to have watched the film, says it provides thorough entertainment. “The film has my favourite actor, Salman Khan, as Chulbul Pandey, along with Sudeep as Bali Singh,” she added.