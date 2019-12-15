Ayushmann Khurrana wraps shoot for 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".
The movie, a sequel to the quirky comedy "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan", is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.
It has a release date of February 21 next year.
Ayushmann took to his Instagram story to share the news of shoot wrap.
He posted a picture of cake with the message "'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' film wrap".
The film, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same-sex couple.
It also features Ayushmann's "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.