Ayushmann Khurrana wraps shoot for 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

The movie, a sequel to the quirky comedy "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan", is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

It has a release date of February 21 next year.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram story to share the news of shoot wrap.

He posted a picture of cake with the message "'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' film wrap".

The film, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same-sex couple.

It also features Ayushmann's "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.