WATCH | Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aryan match steps to 'Dheeme dheeme'

In the video, Hrithik calls Kartik on stage to match steps to the beats of the song.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:57 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI:  Kartik Aaryan's latest released "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is doing good business, and one song of the film, "Dheeme dheeme", has topped the charts. The song has become a rage and also captured imagination of several B-Town celebrties with its catchy tune and peppy dance beat. Several stars have taken to dancing to the tune of the infectious number.

The latest celeb to join the "Dheeme dheeme" fan club is Bollywood's superdancer Hrithik Roshan. At a recent popular film awards gala, Hrithik Roshan grooved to the hit number along with Kartik, and a video of the same from a fanpage naturally has been trending on social media. 

In the video, Hrithik calls Kartik on stage to match steps to the beats of the song. According to a report on news18.com, Kartik starts with the signature step of the dance and Hrithik catches on soon enough.

ALSO READ: 'Dheeme Dheeme' fever catches up as Deepika and Kartik Aryan groove at Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone, who was also present at the awards show, also joined Kartik to dance to the beats of the song when she came on stage.

A while back, Deepika, along with Kartik, was captured mastering the steps of the number at Mumbai airport.

