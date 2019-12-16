Kareena Kapoor Khan follow a 'no-rules relationship with fashion and trends'

By Express News Service

On Saturday, all roads either led to the airport where Bengalureans were headed to take off for the U2 concert in Mumbai, or to Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, where actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stop. Crowds thronged the mall to catch a glimpse of the star who was in Bengaluru to unveil the re-modelled Forever 21 store.

Dressed in jeans and a tee, Kareena, who is currently busy with the promotions of Good Newwz, shared that the secret behind her abs is “swearing by ghar ka khana, eating healthy, and eating right always and every two hours.” She added, “And I always picks pieces that look comfortable and have a dash of glam. Whether it is a simple tee-shirt, jacket or ripped jeans...these styles are always in trend. I believe the styles are evolved on a daily basis, you can style a jacket differently every time you wear it.”

With the festive season right around the corner, Kapoor Khan plans to take a break after a hectic work schedule. “Saif and I are both shooting currently, so we will be planning a short getaway for New Year’s,” she said, adding that the new holiday and party collection she launched would come in handy for her break. “The look created by silky compact knit satin, petrol hue sequins, metallic leather and hot fit tailored blazers is perfect for the season that’s packed with tons of parties and holidays,” she said.



Ask her about her favourite fashion moments from the last decade, and she says she has a “no-rules relationship with fashion and trends.” She said, “I pick what makes me feel fabulous and comfortable. My personal favourite fashion moments are usually during the holiday season. This is the perfect time to bring your A-game when it comes to style.”