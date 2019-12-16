Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' to hit big screens in February 2020

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' is all set to hit the big screens on 28 February, next year. The actor has reunited with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after delivering a stellar performance in 'Mulk' helmed by him.

The actor who is still basking the success of her last outing 'Saankh Ki Aankh' pinned a still from the forthcoming movie on her Twitter handle.

Addressing her reunion with the director of the film, she revealed the release date to her fans.

"#Thappad Reuniting with the man who has taken 'reinventing' to some other level.... @anubhavsinha , looking forward to show you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by @itsBhushanKumar & @anubhavsinha , Thappad will release on 28 Feb,2020 @tseries #BenarasMediaWorks", the tweet read.

The upcoming flick is based on a female-oriented subject that defies narratives typecasting women.

Taapsee had been very active on social media throughout the shoot, documenting every step of the process.

Taapsee's first collaborations with Anubhav, 'Mulk', had released on 3 August 2018 and featured Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.