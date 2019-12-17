Gulabo Sitabo to release on April 17 2020

By Express News Service

The release date of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, has been changed, yet again. The film, which was supposed to hit the screens this year, was later pushed to April 24, 2020, and then to February 28.

Now, the Shoojit Sircar directorial is expected to release on April 17, 2020. Penned by Shoojit’s long-time collaborator, Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo, a quirky film entertainer, is set in Lucknow. This will be the fourth Juhi script after Vicky Donor, Piku, and October, to be brought on to the big screen by Shoojit.

Gulabo Sitabo will see Ayushmann teaming up with Sircar for the first time after Vicky Donor (2012), which was the former’s acting debut. Bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under their banner Rising Sun Films Production, Gulabo Sitabo, also stars Nalneesh Neel and Tina Bhatia.