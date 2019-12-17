Priyanka Chopra wraps up filming of The White Tiger

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in The Sky is Pink, has wrapped up shooting for her next, The White Tiger. Starring opposite Rajkummar Rao, the Netflix film directed by Ramin Bahrani is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Sharing the news on social media, Priyanka said, “Happy tired... but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard-working crew and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.”

Priyanka also hailed her co-stars, Rajkummar and Adarsh Gourav. “Thank you, Adarsh Gourav for being an incredible lead. I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram. Rajkummar Rao, finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes.”



Produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora, The White Tiger also has Priyanka serving as the executive producer.