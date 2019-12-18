Home Entertainment Hindi

A-listers will soon become a part of OTT platform: Ajay Devgn

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn said his actor wife Kajol, who had accompanied him at the event, finished shooting her digital debut on Netflix.

Published: 18th December 2019

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn believes streaming platforms have started attracting top stars in cinema due to their content and soon many A-listers will be a part of it.

"OTT started there (in Hollywood) long before it came here. They are trying to gauge and step in and increase their budget, which they are doing. And within the next six months, you will hear a lot of announcements where a lot of A-listers would be on OTT.

"People said the same thing about television, the top stars don't want to be associated with TV but you see Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan doing TV shows. It is changing," Ajay said at the concluding day of Times Network India Economic Conclave 2019 here, on Tuesday night.

Ajay said his actor wife Kajol, who had accompanied him at the event, finished shooting her digital debut on Netflix.

The actor-producer and Netflix have joined hands for "Tribhanga", a multi-generational story to be directed by actor Renuka Shahane.

"I have been interacting with OTT people and they are all ready to increase their budget and want to make big dramas with a big vision where A-listers would fit in," he added.

