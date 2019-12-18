Channel denies politics behind Sushant Singh's exit from 'Savdhaan India'

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after actor Sushant Singh hinted that his abrupt departure from crime show "Savdhaan India" may or may not have something to do with his involvement in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the channel on Wednesday said the host's politics had nothing to do with his exit.

Sushant had caused a stir by posting late-night, "And my stint with 'Savdhaan India" has come to an end".

Commenting on his post, a user wondered whether it was the "price" he paid for "speaking the truth".

To this, the actor said, "A very small price my friend. Otherwise, how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?" The actor, in a interview with PTI, later said that he was told there were budget constraints, which he was earlier unaware of.

But a spokesperson for Star Bharat said a talent's political views have no bearing on their hiring or departure.

"Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India.

Savdhaan India has frequently experimented with formats and has used multiple presenters in its 7-year journey.

"The existing presenter was brought back in October, 2019, with the contract ending on January 15, 2020. The next format of 'Savdhaan India' did not require a presenter, and hence a new contract was not signed. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent," the spokesperson told PTI.

Sushant, who had been hosting the show since 2012, played the role of a narrator-cum-host on the crime-drama.