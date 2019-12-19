Home Entertainment Hindi

Kabir Khan to direct a web series on Netaji Subhas Chandra

On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing.

Published: 19th December 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan.

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari leading the cast. The series will reportedly tell true stories of the men and women who fought for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.

On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing. “Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, The Forgotten Army,” Kabir posted on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny, who was last seen in Gold, also shared the poster on Instagram.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabir Khan
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp