Kabir Khan to direct a web series on Netaji Subhas Chandra

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari leading the cast. The series will reportedly tell true stories of the men and women who fought for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.

On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing. “Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, The Forgotten Army,” Kabir posted on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny, who was last seen in Gold, also shared the poster on Instagram.

