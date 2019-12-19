Riva Kishan on nepotism: Being Ravi Kishan’s daughter might get me 3 films maximum

By Express News Service

Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva, who makes her debut with the first release of 2020, Sab Kushal Mangal, admits that while she had always planned on entering films, it’s happening sooner than expected.

“I wanted to travel and do acting workshops all over the world before making a beginning in showbiz,” the 23-year-old actress informs.

She had flown down from London to visit her family during the holidays when producer Nitin Manmohan, who had seen her pictures, called her father with this film offer. Riva is cast opposite Priyaank Sharma (Tutu Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure’s son) and Akshaye Khanna in the romcom and admits that she shares an amazing bonding with the former because of their grounded upbringing.

“We were pretty much in sync even before we started shooting,” she says, adding that starring opposite Akshaye in Sab Kushal Mangal was overwhelming. “Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined it. He gave me so much confidence and warmth, made everything easy for me,” said Riva.

Both the leads come from film backgrounds and not only are there expectations, but there is also the nepotism debate. However, being labelled a product of nepotism doesn’t bother her. “I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad, but who’s going to invest in me after that? It’s my talent that will help me survive,” reasons Riva.

So, has her father seen the film yet? “My father has never watched me act; neither in my theatre days when I worked with Naseer sir (Naseeruddin Shah) nor during my acting workshops. The first time he saw me act was in the film’s trailer,” Riva reveals, adding that getting appreciation from him is a tough job, but she managed it. “He was like ‘this kid from my own house is now a star’,” she smiles. Did he ever visit her sets while she was shooting? “No, he had faith in me or at least that’s what he told me,” she laughs.