Home Entertainment Hindi

Riva Kishan on nepotism: Being Ravi Kishan’s daughter might get me 3 films maximum

She had flown down from London to visit her family during the holidays when producer Nitin Manmohan, who had seen her pictures, called her father with this film offer. 

Published: 19th December 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Riva Kishan, daughter of Ravi Kishan.

Riva Kishan, daughter of Ravi Kishan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva, who makes her debut with the first release of 2020, Sab Kushal Mangal, admits that while she had always planned on entering films, it’s happening sooner than expected. 
“I wanted to travel and do acting workshops all over the world before making a beginning in showbiz,” the 23-year-old actress informs.

She had flown down from London to visit her family during the holidays when producer Nitin Manmohan, who had seen her pictures, called her father with this film offer. Riva is cast opposite Priyaank Sharma (Tutu Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure’s son) and Akshaye Khanna in the romcom and admits that she shares an amazing bonding with the former because of their grounded upbringing.

“We were pretty much in sync even before we started shooting,” she says, adding that starring opposite Akshaye in Sab Kushal Mangal was overwhelming. “Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined it. He gave me so much confidence and warmth, made everything easy for me,” said Riva.

Both the leads come from film backgrounds and not only are there expectations, but there is also the nepotism debate. However, being labelled a product of nepotism doesn’t bother her. “I’ll get a maximum of three films because of my dad, but who’s going to invest in me after that? It’s my talent that will help me survive,” reasons Riva.

So, has her father seen the film yet? “My father has never watched me act; neither in my theatre days when I worked with Naseer sir (Naseeruddin Shah) nor during my acting workshops. The first time he saw me act was in the film’s trailer,” Riva reveals, adding that getting appreciation from him is a tough job, but she managed it. “He was like ‘this kid from my own house is now a star’,” she smiles. Did he ever visit her sets while she was shooting? “No, he had faith in me or at least that’s what he told me,” she laughs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riva Kishan Ravi Kishan
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp