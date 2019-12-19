Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92

Veteran actor and theatre stalwart Shreeram Lagoo, who has worked in Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital late on Tuesday following age-related health issues.

Published: 19th December 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor and theatre stalwart Shreeram Lagoo

Veteran actor and theatre stalwart Shreeram Lagoo. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Veteran actor and theatre stalwart Shreeram Lagoo, who has worked in Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital late on Tuesday following age-related health issues. He was 92 and breathed his last at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The film industry and political circles condoled the demise of Lagoo, including PM Narendra Modi, State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, and actor Ashok Saraf. Born in Satara in 1927 and a trained as an ENT surgeon by profession, Shriram Lagoo played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views. After quitting practice and becoming a full-time actor, he tasted commercial success with V Shantaram’s Pinjra (1972). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shreeram Lagoo Shreeram Lagoo passes away
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp