Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92

By Express News Service

Veteran actor and theatre stalwart Shreeram Lagoo, who has worked in Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital late on Tuesday following age-related health issues. He was 92 and breathed his last at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The film industry and political circles condoled the demise of Lagoo, including PM Narendra Modi, State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, and actor Ashok Saraf. Born in Satara in 1927 and a trained as an ENT surgeon by profession, Shriram Lagoo played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views. After quitting practice and becoming a full-time actor, he tasted commercial success with V Shantaram’s Pinjra (1972).