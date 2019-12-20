Shah Rukh Khan to work with Take Off  director?

By Express News Service

As per reports doing the rounds, Shah Rukh Khan may team up with Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan. The director was reportedly invited by King Khan to discuss a potential project. However, Mahesh is currently busy with the filming of his new film with Fahadh Faasil, Malik.

Recently, director Aashiq Abu revealed that he will be working with SRK for a Hindi project based on an original idea by screenwriter Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram, Kumbalangi Nights). The project is set to go on floors by the latter half of 2020.

As for his other future projects, SRK is likely to team up with Bigil director Atlee. There are also reports of him holding discussions with Vada Chennai director Vetrimaaran. SRK’s last film, Zero, didn’t fare well at the box office.