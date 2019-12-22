Home Entertainment Hindi

I have big shoes to fill in if I ever debut on digital platform, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her husband Saif Ali Khan’s work in the digital space and contemplating offers for web shows  

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan admits to being selective with work. Since her last outing in 2018 with 'Veere Di Wedding', she will be seen in Dharma Productions’ 'Good Newzz', directed by Raj Mehta. The actor wants to concentrate on projects that allow her more family time. “I have become particular about my timings. I divide them so that I can give time to Taimur and Saif. Sometimes I carry Taimur on the sets with me. I like being with him during his meal times and weekends. I love spending time with family as it ’s my stress buster. Saif wants me to give time to Taimur but at the same time he also wants me to work and keep busy,” she says.

Kareena who has done movies such as Chameli and Omkara says that she always aspires to do roles that are out of the box.  “The characters that I have done in big-budget films have also been very different. I have tried to experiment within the commercial genre.” But it’s comedy that Kareena really enjoys. “It’s easy to make people cry but it is difficult to make them laugh. Akshay Kumar has mastered the art. I have dabbled in comedy in 'Golmaal', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', Priyadarshan’s films such as 'Billu', 'Hulchul', 'Kyon Ki' etc. Even my character in Jab We Met was comic. In 'Good Newzz', the situation is comical but I am not cracking jokes as I play a character who wants to have a child.”

In the pipeline is 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Takht' among other projects. “I will start shooting for Takht in April which is based on the Mughal Empire, on Aurangzeb and on Dara Shikoh. I am playing Jahanara, who was an important woman in the Mughal court. It’s a small but interesting role. I did the film since I wanted to work with Irrfan Khan,” she says.

Lately, the 39-year-old has also been anchoring a show called 'What Women Want' on a popular radio channel. “It’s spectacular that we have had no show where we are told what women want.   It’s a huge hit and women are coming and sharing their thoughts on important topics. That’s why we had a season two also and we will also do a season three. Sharmilaji spoke about being a mother-in-law and motherhood. Sonali Bendre came and spoke about self-love and Tapsee Pannu spoke about women’s safety. Saif will be part of the finale.”

Praising her husband, Kareena says, “He is a brave actor and I don’t think there will be another Saif. After working for 25 years he turned it around with 'Sacred Games'. His choices are different be it Laal Kaptaan and Kalakandi or Tanaaji or web series. I have big shoes to fill in if I ever debut on a digital platform. But right now I have not got any OTT offers that are interesting.”

TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Khan Good Newzz What Women Want
