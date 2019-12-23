Anurag Kashyap apologises for being part of anti-Mandal protests in 1990s

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday offered his unconditional apology for participating in protests against Mandal Commission recommendations as a teenager but said with his stand against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he knows what he is fighting for.

The director had drawn criticism with a user calling him "casteist" after he revealed he had taken to streets in the '90s against the implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations.

"My tweet in response to an accusation about me, where I talked about having participated in Mandal commission protests has offended a lot of people.

I unconditionally apologise for the teenager that I was and I totally stand for the rights and reservations for SC/ST/OBC" Anurag posted in his reply to a user.

"To expand on that - then I was a lot of things I am not today, I have not been that man for the longest time, but today I know what I am fighting for and I want to focus on that. I am not always politically correct and I don't claim I understand everything. But this fight I do know," he added.

The filmmaker said he revealed about his participation in anti-Mandal protests after a user questioned him whether he has ever been a part any protest.

"Yes. August Kranti was also in the field, and was also in anti-corruption protest behind Anna Hazare, and on the road to protest the Mandal Commission 24 years ago," Anurag had said.