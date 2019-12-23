Home Entertainment Hindi

As real as it gets: Five must-see Indian TV shows from 2019! 

If you don't want to skim through streaming channels, these are our top five picks! 

By Aishwarya Parikh
If you thought this year was only about political drama in India, think again. 

Several Indian web series have been way more than just mildly engrossing this year. From absolutely fresh storylines to new seasons of the good old favourites, 2019 has seen it all. There was action, romance and drama throughout as several shows held a mirror to reality.

To save you time and help you pick what to see next, we give you the definitive list of Indian dramas to binge on: 

1. Made in Heaven: 9 episodes

This Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer throws light on the shadiest secrets of a rich society. Centred on the lives of two wedding planners who end up deciding the futures of brides and grooms, the show lets the protagonists dirty their hands when it's time and clean up when it's over. There isn't always a clear villain in every fight which makes it interesting. The show highlights several flaws in Indian society like dowry, lack of awareness about LGBTQA rights and the traditional mentality of modern families. The music in the show is the cherry on top, not to forget the exotic locales and cinematography that are easy on the eye. 

2. The Family Man: 10 episodes 

The 'man' of this show definitely deserves more applause than the plot, but overall, it's worth a day's binge-watching. Although it has a slightly typical and boring storyline on paper, the show keeps you hooked nevertheless and takes you by surprise for a few minutes in every episode. The lead character, played by Manoj Bajpai, is an underpaid undercover agent, trying to juggle nation and family while both seem to fall apart at different stages of the show. It's not just Bajpai, a few other familiar faces like Gul Panag and Priyamani and newer cast members like Neeraj Madhav and Darshan Kumaar have delivered well. A word of caution -- don't let the trailer deceive you! 

3. Little Things (Season 3): 8 episodes

The much-loved rom-com series hasn't been all lovey-dovey this season, but nonetheless, it has lived up to expectations. Dhruv and Kavya's love story not only moves to another challenging phase (read: long-distance) but also explores several other emotions millenials go through in their mid-20s. The show is driven by strong female supporting characters like Navni Pariha (as Kavya's mom) and Lovleen Mishra (as Dhruv's mother). Some interesting anecdotes also come from other supporting members like Kavya's friend Nupur and Dhruv's teacher Geeta Ma'am and her husband. Overall, the show lets you feel happy, sad and overwhelmed by turns. Watch it on a rainy afternoon or a winter night! 

4. Delhi Crime: 7 episodes

This show isn't for the weak-hearted. Loosely based on the horrific rape incident that took place in December 2016, it is a narration from the viewpoint of the Delhi Police who investigated it. While it faced more criticism than appreciation for showing the cops in good light, the show has managed to keep the audience riveted. The entire cast definitely deserves credit for a promising performance. Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain. Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Duggal have, as usual, made it worth your while! 

5. Kaafir: 8 episodes

A story of a Kashmiri woman on the wrong side of the border against a Himalayan backdrop may seem like an old storyline but the fact that it is inspired by a true story makes the show stand out. The discomforting yet smooth chemistry between Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina makes the show complete. Life at the India-Pakistan border, treatment of women militants, the infamous long trials in Indian courts and many more issues pertaining mainly to Kashmir have been highlighted throughout the show. 


