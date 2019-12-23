Didn’t permit Priyanka Chopra for biopic: Ma Anand Sheela

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Priyanka Chopra expressed her desire to act in the biopic of Ma Anand Sheela. However, Ma Anand Sheela, the former disciple of the controversial spiritual guru Rajneesh, has said that she hasn’t permitted Priyanka Chopra to make a biopic. In a recent interview, she also admitted sending notice to the Bollywood actor to stop her from making such a movie. Sheela has sent an email to the actress, and according to Switzerland (where Sheela is currently residing) laws, even mails are considered to be legal notices.