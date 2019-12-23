WATCH 'Panga' trailer | The sports drama raises questions on motherhood and empowerment

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After piquing fans with the intriguing poster of the film, the makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the sports drama on Monday.

Fox Star Hindi released the inspirational trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "#Panga ki kahaani aap sab se judi hai. Watch #PangaTrailer kyonki jo sapne dekhte hai woh #Panga lete hai."

The trailer shows Kangana as Jaya Nigam, who once was the Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team but now is an ideal housewife working in the railway department. She realises that no one recognises her as a former Kabaddi player and in order to find her lost identity, she plans to make a comeback as a professional Kabaddi player.

In the motivational trailer, Kananga is seen talking about women empowerment. In one of the dialogues, she says, "a mother also has dreams."

Punjabi singer Jassie Gill is seen playing the role of a supportive husband, who accompanies her in the ups and downs in the journey of the comeback. In the movie, Richa Chaddha is seen playing an essential role. Veteran actor Neena Gupta can be seen essaying the role of her mother.

The trailer is a heart-touching journey of the housewife who battles against all the odds to do a comeback and become a Kabaddi player. The trailer promises the movie to be a top-grosser.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.