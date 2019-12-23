Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'Panga' trailer | The sports drama raises questions on motherhood and empowerment

In the motivational trailer, Kananga is seen talking about women empowerment. In one of the dialogues, she says, "a mother also has dreams."

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut in Panga.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After piquing fans with the intriguing poster of the film, the makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the sports drama on Monday.

Fox Star Hindi released the inspirational trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "#Panga ki kahaani aap sab se judi hai. Watch #PangaTrailer kyonki jo sapne dekhte hai woh #Panga lete hai."

The trailer shows Kangana as Jaya Nigam, who once was the Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team but now is an ideal housewife working in the railway department. She realises that no one recognises her as a former Kabaddi player and in order to find her lost identity, she plans to make a comeback as a professional Kabaddi player.

In the motivational trailer, Kananga is seen talking about women empowerment. In one of the dialogues, she says, "a mother also has dreams."

Punjabi singer Jassie Gill is seen playing the role of a supportive husband, who accompanies her in the ups and downs in the journey of the comeback. In the movie, Richa Chaddha is seen playing an essential role. Veteran actor Neena Gupta can be seen essaying the role of her mother.

The trailer is a heart-touching journey of the housewife who battles against all the odds to do a comeback and become a Kabaddi player. The trailer promises the movie to be a top-grosser.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Panga
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp