Petition against Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak ; writer accuses Fox Star 

By Express News Service

A writer named Rakesh Bharti has moved the Bombay High Court against the makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. As per reports, Rakesh, in his petition, has claimed that he had originally conceived the idea of a film based on an acid attack survivor.

He claims that he had registered the idea with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) in 2015 under the title Black Day, and had narrated the idea to several artists and production houses, including Chhapaak producers Fox Star Studios.

While the project narrated by him couldn’t go on floors, the writer later found out that a similar film helmed by Meghna Gulzar is being produced by Fox Star Studios, it is claimed. The petitioner, thus, has demanded credit as one of the writers of Chhapaak. For the uninitiated, Chhapaak is inspired by the life of activist and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is fronted by Deepika Padukone, with Vikrant Massey essaying the male lead.