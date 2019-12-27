Saif Ali Khan’s 'Sacred Games' co-star Aamir Bashir reacts to his CAA unrest comments

By Express News Service

Recently, Saif had told the press that he needs more time to think before aligning himself with the ongoing unrest. Sacred Games star Aamir Bashir isn't down with co-star Saif Ali Khan's comments on the anti-CAA protests.

“It’s everybody’s right to protest peacefully and everybody’s right not to. I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest,” Saif had said. “So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more.”

Responding to the quote, Aamir, who played Saif’s co-worker Inspector Majid Ali Khan in Sacred Games, tweeted, “Talk to Majid, Sartaj! #NotSacredGames #AntiCAAProtests #NRC_CAA_Protests.”

In the show, Saif’s character is initially bullied by Majid. However, over the course of the two seasons, they grow a better understanding of each other.