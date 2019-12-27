Home Entertainment Hindi

Stay away from violence: Akshay Kumar on Citizenship Act protests

Earlier, the actor faced ire on social media after he 'accidentally' liked a video on Twitter, that made fun of Delhi police's crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday urged people to stay away from violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests, irrespective of their political leanings.

The 52-year-old actor said as someone who is against violence, he wants people to deal with the situation in a positive way. "I don't like violence. Whether any side left side or right side, just don't do violence. Don't destroy property, don't do that, be away from violence. Whatever you want to say to each other do it with positivity, talk to each other, stop violence. Just do not destroy anybody's property, nobody should do that," Akshay said in a group interview here.

The actor faced the wrath of social media users after he "accidentally" liked a video on Twitter, that made fun of Delhi police's crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia after their protest against the legislation.

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Swara Bhasker among others have voiced their disappointment over the amended Citizenship Act.

Protests broke out across the country after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind into an Act.

According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship. The protesters claim that the legislation was "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims.

