WATCH | In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' teaser Saif Ali Khan grooves to 'Ole Ole' once again

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of Saif Ali Khan-starrer upcoming movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman' dropped the first teaser of the movie on Friday.

The fifty-two-second video has the remix of the 90s 'Ole Ole' song which was nailed by Saif back then.

The track has been revamped for the film, where the 'Hum Tum' actor is seen in his flirtatious mood partying all day. It is clear from the teaser that the player is yet to make peace with the fact of his growing age.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the romantic drama has the evergreen actor Tabu, Kubbra Sait and debutante Alaia Furniturewala, playing significant roles.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan' and his performance in the second season of the Netflix show 'Sacred Games' gained a lot of appreciation.

Talking of 2020, the 'Cocktail' actor will be playing as the antagonist in the period drama film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' which also has the real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol sharing the screen space.

'Jawaani Jaaneman', bankrolled by Saif's banner Black Knight Films, , Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, is slated to hit the big screens on January 31, 2020.