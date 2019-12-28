'Gul Makai', Indian film on Malala Yousafzai, gets release date 

By Express News Service

Amjad Khan’s Gul Makai will hit theatres on January 31. The film is based on the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. Television actor Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala, alongside Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The film recounts the journey of the Yousafzai family when the Swat Valley in Pakistan was seized by Taliban gunmen in 2009 and Sharia law was imposed upon its people. Ziauddin Yousafzai’s daughter, Malala Yousafzai, spoke out against the terror organisation through her blogs on the BBC Urdu website under the pseudonym Gul Makai. She fought for the education of girls and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. She is classified by the UN as the most famous teenager in the world.