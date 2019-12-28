Home Entertainment Hindi

Top five Bollywood films of 2019: Where are the women?

While "War", "Kabir Singh", "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Bharat" demonstrated the skewed gender dynamic in Bollywood, the fifth in the list of the year's biggest hits is "Mission Mangal"

Published: 28th December 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

'Kabir Singh','Mission Mangal' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' posters.

'Kabir Singh','Mission Mangal' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' posters.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: If box office success is any yardstick, mainstream Hindi cinema continues to be overtly macho with four of 2019's five top grossers dealing with themes of hyper masculinity leaving women as mere props or maybe a side note at best.

While "War", "Kabir Singh", "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Bharat" demonstrated the skewed gender dynamic in Bollywood, the fifth in the list of the year's biggest hits is "Mission Mangal", which relegated women to the background even while celebrating their achievements.

The film is about the women scientists that led India's mission to Mars but much of the attention is on the solo male star, Bollywood biggie Akshay Kumar.

"Bollywood is a male dominated industry and it has always been one, barring very few cases where films led by Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi being considered almost as big as male stars.They could pull crowds. But generally speaking, the A-listers have always been men," noted film critic Saibal Chatterjee told PTI.

"Not just in big potboilers, smaller films are also dominated by men. Unfortunately, in some cases, even content doesn't seem to matter. You just need to have a right male star who can bring in the people to theatres for the first two-three weeks," he added.

"War", which topped the charts with collections of over Rs 500 crore at the box office, centres around the mentor-protege bromance of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, both RAW agents playing a globe-trotting game of spies.

The film has two prominent women characters -- Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka -- but both just forward the hero agenda of the film and get barely any screen time.

For many, the success of "War" was a relief as it dislodged Shahid Kapoor starrer "Kabir Singh", a remake of Telugu hit "Arjun Reddy", from the top spot.

Though praised for Shahid's performance, the movie polarised viewers with its glorification of toxic romance. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga landed in controversy when he said it was okay to express love by slapping each other.

The audiences, it seemed, agreed. The film earned Rs 379 crore at the box office.

Defending the film, Shahid said it is hypocritical to criticise the movie when critics praise similar content from the west for being honest and politically incorrect.

Director Anurag Kashyap said it is futile to criticise the movie as urban Indian society is full of men who think like the lead character.

"Kabir Singh' does represent more than 75-80 per cent of urban India. Why not put it out? If I disagree with it, I won't see it. But sometimes it's necessary to see ourselves," the director told PTI recently.

"Uri", one of the early hits of the year, is about India's 2016 surgical strike on terror camps across the Line of Control.

Its carefully crafted story coupled with the war cry "How's the Josh?" enabled it to tap into nationalistic sentiments at the box office.

The film made Rs 342 crore since its release in January and its catchphrase became a popular slogan for the ruling party.

Though debutant Aditya Dhar treated women characters -- played by Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari -- rather well, they were not the ones leading the movie.

With "Bharat", which earned Rs 325.58 crore, Salman Khan again managed to sway audiences despite lukewarm reviews from critics.

"Bharat", a high octane post Partition father-son drama, also featured Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

They were given opportunities to shine but it was inevitably a "Salman Khan film".

The fifth highest grosser was "Mission Mangal", which made Rs 290 crore.

The makers tried to promote it by boasting about the cast ratio -- five women versus one Akshay Kumar.

However, many who watched the film said Akshay had a bigger and more central part in the film than Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha even though the movie was about the women scientists who led the mission to Mars at Indian Space Research Organisation.

The film's poster showed Akshay getting bigger play than his women colleagues. Taapsee said "star value" is a brutal truth in the industry and one must come to terms with it.

"The star value is such. That's a brutal truth that we need to accept and then think that there is no point questioning it. Be the reason to change this truth," the actor said.

She pointed out that the film would have performed better because of Akshay's star power even if the five female leads had not been there.

"There's already a big superstar in the film. We five being a part of it just makes it go higher. But the box office wouldn't have dropped even if we were not in the film. Pick up any of our films, the five ladies, add them together and compare the collection of the opening day of all those films with an Akshay Kumar movie," she said.

The problem, as actor Katrina Kaif recently highlighted at an event, lies in the faith of the producers and viewers.

She believes that a project with female leads, a great story and an able director, if given the same budget and scale "has the potential to do those numbers".

"We just need to see that confidence come from the producers to take that risk and put that investment into the film.

If we mount a film, it could be a different film, a comedy, a fun summer blockbuster, if we give that film the same mounting, the audience will feel that this is an event film.

"If most of our female protagonists' films are small ideas and small in content and smaller in nature, how can the opening be compared to the 'Dhoom 3's of the world?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Mangal Kabir Singh Uri The Surgical Strike War Bharat
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp