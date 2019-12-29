Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan says 'there's more work to finish' on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The actor was accompanied by his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan at the ceremony.

Published: 29th December 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan with President Kovind. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is looking forward to doing more work in the future.

The 77-year-old actor, who was bestowed with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind here at Rashtrapati Bhawan, quipped that initially when he was announced as 2018's honouree he was doubtful if it was an "indication" for him to sit at home.

"When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years?"

"There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this," Bachchan said on a lighter note.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Kovind

The Hindi cinema veteran also thanked the government, Information & Broadcasting Ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

"God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude," he added.

Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but the actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced at the awards that the star will be bestowed with the honour in a special ceremony hosted by the President on Sunday.

The actor was accompanied by his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan at the ceremony.

Bachchan is gearing up for the release of four films in 2020 -- "Gulabo Sitabo", "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Dadasaheb Phalke Award Ram Nath Kovind Bollywood
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp